Rainbow Room annual fundraiser goes virtual – and they’re asking for help

LUBBOCK, Texas — Many nonprofits have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic – and Lubbock’s Rainbow Room is no different.

The organization provides essential items for kids in Child and Protective Services. They typically hold an annual bowling fundraiser which helps them get much of the donations they need. However, that was canceled due to COVID-19.

“We decided to host the event virtually using social media and, you know, continue to reach out to our corporate sponsors that have helped us in the past, and try to generate some funds for the Rainbow Room,” said Brandon Kidd, Board President for Community Partners of Lubbock.

Their Strikes for Tykes fundraiser is going on until November 16 and can be accessed on their Facebook page, where you can make a monetary donation via PayPal. Kidd explained that the need for donations right now is high.

“Oftentimes when these children are removed from their homes, they literally have the clothes on their back,” said Kidd.

In addition, due to the pandemic, CPS said that the number of kids going into its care has gone up over the past several months.

“The families need items to address the safety of the children so that children can remain in their home,” said Viridiana Meza, Rainbow Room Coordinator. “So these items include cribs for safe sleep, toddler beds, twin beds, items like heaters or fans, and a lot of clothes, a lot of baby formula, diapers, all the basic needs. Sometimes it’s taken for granted, these kids are in need for.”

CPS said that although a donation may not feel like a lot, even the smallest amount means the world to kids in need.

“It might be hard for people to see the impact that the community partners of Lubbock in the room is making. It is a big change,” said Meza.