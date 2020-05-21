Raising Cane’s donates 300 box combos to West Texas hospitals

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Raising Canes announced via press release that the company has donated 300 box combos to various hospitals across the West Texas area including Abilene, Amarillo, Midland and Lubbock.

The following is the full press release from Raising Cane’s:

Raising Cane’s foundation is built on serving its Communities. During these unprecedented times, the popular brand known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is reinforcing this commitment by supporting local healthcare workers that are bravely serving on the frontlines.

To date, Raising Cane’s has donated nearly 40,000 chicken finger meals to local healthcare workers nationwide. The brand has also raised money for local healthcare organizations through its Cane’s In The Moment Virtual Entertainment Series. Its April 17 performance with Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra raised more than $35,000 for the Bella Bowman Foundation’s Relief Comfort Care Bags for hospital workers. All of Raising Cane’s fundraising efforts nationwide surpass $500,000 in support of healthcare workers.

Here in West Texas, local restaurants have donated 300 Box Combos to various hospitals across Abilene, Amarillo, Midland and Lubbock. For a brand known for giving back, Raising Cane’s creativity to support their communities during this pandemic shows no bounds.

“Community involvement is the foundation of who we are and what we believe in at Raising Cane’s,” said West Texas Leader of Restaurants Mike Spano. “We continue to be inspired by the unwavering dedication of healthcare workers during the current crisis. It is an honor to have the opportunity to show our appreciation by feeding local heroes at a few different hospitals and healthcare centers around West Texas.”

Raising Cane’s is preparing to methodically re-open its dining rooms while operating with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health. In the meantime, Customers will continue to be served from its drive-thru windows.