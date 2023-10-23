LUBBOCK, Texas — The community of Ralls is set to host the 2nd annual “Ralls Music Fest” on Saturday, October 28, according to a social media post.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. in downtown Ralls at the Pavilion on the Square.

According to the post, the event will benefit the Animal Rescue of Crosby County. The event will have live music, food trucks, bring your own bottle and host a cornhole tournament.

Ralls Music Fest will have live music from Jordan Robert, Day Late Dollar Short, Peaches Rodriguez and many more.