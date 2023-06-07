LUBBOCK, Texas — A routine check of public records on Wednesday showed Rally House acquired a construction permit from the City of Lubbock in late May to alter the inside of a building at Canyon West.

Canyon West announced online on May 20 that Rally House was “coming soon.” Prior to that, the company issued a press release saying it would add Lubbock to its list of stores in Texas.

“This future location will carry many famous brand names, such as Nike, Mitchell & Ness, Adidas, and many more,” Rally House said in its press release.

Rally House sells clothing, hats, gifts and home décor with the logos of local and professional teams. The company promised to sell localized products including Texas Tech.

The opening date was listed as “mid-2023.”