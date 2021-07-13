Ranch Day Saturday to bring chuck wagons to the National Ranching Heritage Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the National Ranching Heritage Center:

Two chuck wagons with beans cooking over an open fire pit and an author unveiling her new chuck wagon cookbook will greet visitors Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) at Texas Tech University.

“Every Saturday we’ll emphasize a different aspect of ranch life,” said Julie Hodges, Helen DeVitt Jones Endowed Director of Education. “When the pandemic prevented our annual Ranch Day activities two years in a row, we decided to take the activities and spread them out a little at a time every Saturday through early October.”

Monica Hightower will bring her HX Chuck Wagon and cook beans, cornbread and biscuits to share with visitors touring the 19-acre historic park this Saturday. Don Tumlinson and his Rafter 4T Chuck Wagon will provide beans and coffee to guests passing his wagon as they visit some of the 53 historic ranching structures.

Author Natalie Bright will be in the main gallery of the indoor museum selling and autographing her new chuck wagon cookbook, Keep ‘Em Full and Keep ‘Em Rollin. The cookbook has more than 100 recipes, including a recipe by Tavia Maines Vinson, the daughter of Wayne Maines, one of the original members of the Maines Brothers Band of Lubbock.

“Tavia cooks for the Sanford Ranch and has shared her MaMaw Maines famous banana pudding recipe, a family favorite across several generations,” Bright said.

Bright and her husband run a cow/calf operation on 22,000 acres in the Texas Panhandle raising Angus beef. Her cookbook not only includes authentic recipes used on the trail but also offers recipes from modern ranch kitchens and first-hand accounts of life on the range.

Future Ranch Day Saturday activities will include the following:

July 24—National Day of the Cowboy with horse and cowboy demonstrations

July 31—Two Hank the Cowdog Concerts with author John R. Erickson, 10:30 and noon in the Pitchfork Pavilion

August 7—Ranch Host Fashion Show in the Pitchfork Pavilion and music by Michael Carlton in the 6666 Barn

Aug. 14—Trick Roping performance of “A Man, His Dog and His Horse” by Brice Chapman

Aug. 21 and 28—Meet and Greet Texas Tech Masked Rider Ashley Adams 10 to 11 a.m.

Sept. 4—Historical Hand Tool Demonstration by Joe Rogers

Sept. 11—“Birds of Prey” presentation by South Plains Wildlife Rehab Center

Sept. 18—Dutch Oven Biscuit Cooking at the Pitchfork Cookhouse

Oct. 2—Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center offers free horseback rides for children

The NRHC is open to the public free of charge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The historic park closes daily at 4 p.m., but the indoor museum remains open until 5 p.m. The NRHC is closed on all major holidays, including the holiday schedule of Texas Tech faculty and staff. For additional information, see www.nrhc.ttu.edu, call 806.742.0498 or email ranchhc@ttu.edu.

Monika Hightower and her authentic 1890’s HX chuck wagon will be in the National Ranching Heritage Center historic park this Saturday to greet visitors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the background is the 1909 Barton House moved to the center in 1975 from the TL Ranch 30 miles north of Lubbock. (Photo by John Childress and provided by the NRHC)

Author Natalie Bright will join the chuck wagon activities at the National Ranching Heritage Center on Saturday to autograph and sell her newly published chuck wagon cookbook containing more than 100 recipes, including a favorite of the Maines Brothers family. (Photo provided by the NRHC)

Author Natalie Bright will join the chuck wagon activities at the National Ranching Heritage Center on Saturday to autograph and sell her newly published chuck wagon cookbook containing more than 100 recipes, including a favorite of the Maines Brothers family. (Photo provided by the NRHC)

(Press release from the National Ranching Heritage Center)