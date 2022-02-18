The following is a press release:

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock-Cooper Education Foundation and First United Bank are proud to present, An Evening with Randy Rogers Band with Kevin Fowler and special guest Ross Cooper, on Saturday, May 7 at Cook’s Garage. Doors open to the public at 7:00 p.m.

For more than 20 years, the dynamic musical chemistry of the Randy Rogers Band has taken them beyond the competitive music scene in their native Texas to build a national fan base with sold out shows across the country. The band has become skilled at capturing that live energy and passion on their albums.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Randy Rogers Band, Kevin Fowler and Ross Cooper performing on behalf of the students and teachers of the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District. This concert is the biggest fundraiser for the Foundation and our Board puts their hearts into the planning,” said Amy Punchard, chairman of the Lubbock-Cooper Education Foundation. “This is going to be a fantastic evening with great music and a tremendous outpouring of support for our Lubbock-Cooper students, faculty and staff.”

General admission tickets are available on the Eventbrite website for $35. Reserved tables on the floor are available by calling (806) 535-9468. Tables seat eight guests and include a catered meal and full bar during the concert.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Lubbock-Cooper Education Foundation and their mission to generate funds to provide grants for LCISD educators as well as scholarships for outstanding graduating seniors. Since its inception in 2013, the Foundation has awarded more than $503,978 in grants for LCISD teachers and $391,000 in student scholarships. The Lubbock-Cooper Education Foundation is a partnership of public education advocates seeking to invest in the youth of the Lubbock-Cooper community.

Visit www.lubbockcooperfoundation.org for more information.

End of release.