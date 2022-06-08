RANSOM CANYON, Texas – A new housing development is underway and scheduled to be ready and finished by August of this year.

The new development, called ‘Ransom Ranch’, is around 14 and a half acres, and consists of 61 residential lots. It has been decades since a new development like this has been built in this part of east Lubbock County.

Daniel Wetzel, the owner and developer of Quad K Investments said the house prices should stay in the $250,000-$350,000 range.

“You can work with your own builder, or you can work with us. Lots right now start at about $60,000. Right now during construction, we’re offering a discount. So I think lots during construction start around $54,000,” he explained.

With Lubbock being a hot real estate market, Ransom Canyon can look even more appealing to some.



“You get all the amenities that Ransom Canyon has to offer. The lake, the clubhouse, the pool, the library, the vacation, things like that. We think this is going to be a great opportunity for young families looking for their first home,” Wetzel added.

The neighborhood will be in the Roosevelt Independent School District. Wetzel said he thinks this development will drive even more developments in the area.

Lots are for sale now. For more information visit their website here.