Rash of lotto ticket thefts in Lubbock, here’s what LPD reports reveal

LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple cases of someone stealing lottery tickets caught the attention of the Lubbock Police Department after several similar incidents recently.

According to one of eight police reports obtained by EverythingLubbock.com, an employee of Quick Track, 5746 82nd Street, said two suspects walked into the store at approximately 10:30 p.m. July 30.

The employee said one of the suspects called him to the back alcohol cooler to distract him while the other suspect reached across the counter and took multiple lottery tickets before putting them in her pants, the report said.

It was not until the next day that another employee realized something was wrong when she was doing inventory for the lottery tickets.

The employee viewed security footage from the night before and saw the suspect taking lottery tickets, the report said.

According to the report, the employee said another co-worker knew the suspect’s identity from a previous case indicating the suspect stole lottery tickets from other Quick Track locations.

Other police reports dated up to Thursday have similar incidents at other convenience stores involving two suspects stealing lottery tickets.

Another police report from August 4th stated there was a third suspect who was the get-away driver.

However, police had not located any suspects Friday.

The locations involving other thefts of lottery tickets were reported Kwik Stop, 4719 58th Street, E-Z Mart, 6413 Frankford Avenue, Quick Track, 5746 82nd Street, Money Stop, 4201 Avenue Q, Quick Track, 3402 98th Street and 7-11, 2312 19th Street, according to police.