Rasheed Boland, NY murder suspect appears in Lubbock court

Rasheed Boland, 26, the man accused of murder in Brooklyn who was arrested in Lubbock on Tuesday, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Boland appeared first for an arraignment and in a second court proceeding on Wednesday he indicated he wanted to challenge extradition from Lubbock back to New York.

Lubbock Police located him in the 2700th block of East 7th street Tuesday. Boland has been charged in the death of Justin Hackley in July of 2017.

Dean Boland, the brother of Rasheed Boland, is also a suspect in the murder case but is believed to still be on the loose.

