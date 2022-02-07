LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

Starting February 8, The United Family will celebrate the one-year anniversary of the opening of its restaurant “Rave On.” Part of that celebration includes a free glass of sparkling wine when any guest of legal drinking age shows their Texas ID.

This offer will take place all week from Tuesday, February 8 to Saturday, February 12. It will be a one per guest limit.

An up-scale, casual dining experience, Rave On is tucked away inside the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. Named after the 1958 Buddy Holly hit song, Rave On offers a dining experience based on its West Texas roots while also drawing on influences from around the globe.

“We have taken so much pride in this endeavor and the reception of Rave On by Lubbock over the past year has been humbling,” said Thomas Wicinski, the head of food and beverage for The United Family. “We hope that our guests will come join us in celebrating with a free glass of sparkling wine and some delicious food.”

Rave On is located at 1300 Mac Davis Ln. inside Buddy Holly Hall with its entrance on the East side of the building. Restaurant hours are 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

(Photo provided in a press release from The United Family)

About The United Family ®

