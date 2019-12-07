Rawlings Community Center hosting Holiday Craft Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

The Copper Rawlings Community Center will host its 20th annual holiday bazaar Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Shop for unique holiday gifts that include woodcrafts, ornaments, jewelry, candles, dolls, toys, baked goods and more! Booth rentals available for $10. There will be door prizes and admission is free.

Rawlings Community Center is located at 213 40th St. (40th & Avenue B). Regular operating hours are Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Fridays 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; and Saturdays 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. For more information, call (806) 767-2704.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)