Rawlings Community Center to host annual neighborhood clean-up on Saturday, June 8

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Help beautify the Harwell neighborhood! Rawlings Community Center will host its annual neighborhood cleanup on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Residents in the Harwell neighborhood are encouraged to participate by cleaning their yards and alleys and bring their trash to the roll-off dumpsters. Residents can also dispose of large unwanted items such as furniture, appliances and box springs. This cleanup is co-sponsored by Keep Lubbock Beautiful and the City of Lubbock's Solid Waste Department. If you have a group interested in volunteering for the clean-up, call the Center at 767-2704.

Rawlings Community Center is located at 213 40th Street and offers classes and programs for youth, adults, and seniors including Summer Camp, Tex-Mex Cooking, Sewing and Quilting, Kids Café, and much more. Their summer operating hours are Monday - Thursday, 7:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Fridays 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. For more information, call 767-2704.

