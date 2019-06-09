Rawlings Community Center to host Community Garage Sale on Saturday, June 15

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:
KLBK Community Matters, KLBK Screen Capture (2019) - 720

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Come and shop ’til you drop at Rawlings Community Center’s annual Community Garage Sale on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It’s free to attend, and there will be plenty of great bargains. Limited booth space is available for those who would like to rent a booth. The fee is $10 for a 6′ X 6′ booth, which includes one six foot table. For more information on booth rentals, call 767-2704.

Rawlings Community Center is located at 213 40th Street and offers classes and programs for youth, adults, and seniors including Summer Camp, Tex-Mex Cooking, Sewing and Quilting, Kids Café, and much more. Their summer operating hours are Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fridays 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.  For more information, call 767-2704.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar