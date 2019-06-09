Rawlings Community Center to host Community Garage Sale on Saturday, June 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Come and shop ’til you drop at Rawlings Community Center’s annual Community Garage Sale on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It’s free to attend, and there will be plenty of great bargains. Limited booth space is available for those who would like to rent a booth. The fee is $10 for a 6′ X 6′ booth, which includes one six foot table. For more information on booth rentals, call 767-2704.

Rawlings Community Center is located at 213 40th Street and offers classes and programs for youth, adults, and seniors including Summer Camp, Tex-Mex Cooking, Sewing and Quilting, Kids Café, and much more. Their summer operating hours are Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fridays 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. For more information, call 767-2704.

