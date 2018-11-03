Rawlings Community Center to host Tamale Making Workshop, November 9-10

(Photo from MGN Online)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Learn how to make tamales! Rawlings Community Center will be hosting their two-part Tamale Making Workshop on November 9 and 10, 2018. Part I of the workshop will be held on Friday, November 9, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., where participants will learn how to make the meat filling of the tamale. On Saturday, November 10, from 10:00-2:00 p.m., participants will finish up with Part II of the workshop where they will work with the masa, assemble the tamales, and then cook them. At the end of the workshop, participants will take home a half-dozen homemade tamales. Pre-registration is required by Thursday, November 8. The cost is $20 per person for the two-day workshop and includes all supplies needed to make the tamales.



Rawlings Community Center is located at 213 40th Street (40th Street and Avenue B). Their regular operating hours are Monday - Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Fridays 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. For more information, call (806) 767-2704.

