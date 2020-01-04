Rawls College ranks among nation’s best undergraduate business schools

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Poets & Quants for Undergrads unveiled its fourth annual Best Undergraduate Business School rankings on Dec. 20, which placed Texas Tech University’s Jerry S. Rawls College of Business among the best in the state and nation at No. 81.

“This is yet another recognition of our faculty’s and staff’s commitment to student success,” said Margaret L. Williams, dean of the Rawls College. “Students come first at Rawls, and I am pleased that Poets&Quants provides another outlet for sharing that news.”

Poets & Quants for Undergrads compiled the rankings based on school-reported data and a representative survey of nearly 6,000 alumni across 97 schools. The ranking is based on three equally weighted categories — academic experience as measured by alumni, admissions standards and career outcomes.

“Our faculty and staff work hard to provide an environment in which our students can thrive and develop into successful business people,” said Dennis Arnett, associate dean for academic affairs and undergraduate programs in the college. “This ranking is validation that their efforts are working. It is a proud moment for the Rawls College of Business.”

Rawls College ranked highest in academic experience at No. 70, which was based on a survey with 17 core questions of graduates, each rated on a scale of 1-10 for satisfaction.

“The fact that our highest ranking came in the academic-experience category is especially gratifying,” Arnett said. “Rawls College prides itself on having a great culture, and it seems our graduates agree.”

In the admission-standards category, Rawls College ranked No. 87. This category was broken down by business school acceptance rates, average SAT scores and percentage of students graduating in the top 10% of their high school class.

Rawls College ranked No. 91 in the career-outcomes category, measured by the percentage of students with full-time employment within three months of graduation, annual salary and signing-bonus average and the percentage of students completing a business-related internship before graduation.

Rawls College is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the main accrediting organization for business schools, and offers undergraduate programs in accounting, energy commerce, finance, information technology, management, marketing and supply chain management.

“Our ranking puts us as the fourth-best business program in the Big 12 Conference, fourth among public business programs in Texas and sixth in Texas overall,” Williams said. “These rankings, in addition to ranking above Texas A&M University, University of California-Berkeley, The Ohio State University and Purdue University should be of interest to students and their parents when deciding where to study business.”

Learn more about undergraduate programs at Rawls College, and view the complete report of rankings by Poets & Quants for Undergrads and the 2020 ranking methodology.

About Poets & Quants for Undergrads

Poets & Quants for Undergrads is a leading news website dedicated to the coverage of undergraduate business education. Highlighting the content is the annual exclusive ranking of the best undergraduate business schools across the United States. Founder and editor-in-chief John A. Byrne launched the one-of-a kind rankings in 2016 to help students make the best possible choice for an undergraduate business education. Poets & Quants for Undergrads is the sister website to Poet & Quants, which highlights MBA programs.

