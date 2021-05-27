Ray Mendoza named new Police Chief at Lubbock ISD

Image of Ray Mendoza from video archive (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees approved Ray Mendoza as the next LISD Police Chief.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity,” Mendoza said. “I look forward to making Lubbock Independent School District the safest district in the state – in the nation. I will work tirelessly to accomplish that.”

Mendoza was most recently a deputy chief within the Lubbock Police Department. He replaces Jody Scifres as chief.

CORRECTION: Mendoza’s most recent rank within the LPD was corrected and updated within this article.

