Virginia guard Kyle Guy, right, shoots over Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens (11) during the first half in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Without live sports, fans need to re-watch old games to get their fix, and KLBK is showing a Texas Tech classic on Sunday.

Beginning at 1 p.m. Central Time, CBS will broadcast the 2019 NCAA National Basketball Championship between the Red Raiders and Virginia.

Of course, Texas Tech fell short in overtime that night, but the best Texas Tech basketball team ever showed tremendous fight and pride in the game.