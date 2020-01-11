Reaction from others: LFR and LPD officers killed in crash Saturday morning

Lubbock firefighters lower the flag to half staff at the City of Lubbock Fire Department Complex on Ursaline Street near MLK Blvd. (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick was among those offering condolences after news broke that a Lubbock firefighter and a Lubbock police officer were killed Saturday morning in a crash along Interstate 27.

A second firefighter was critically injured.

Patrick Said on Twitter:

Terrible news in Lubbock this morning. We have lost 2 brave first responders. As we await more news, please join Jan and I in praying for the Lubbock community and the families of these heroes.

Mayor Dan Pope wrote, “Denise and I join all Lubbock citizens in grieving the loss of two of our brave first responders.”

“Our prayers are with their families and all the men and women of the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire and Rescue,” Pope also said. “Please continue to pray for our firefighter who remains in critical condition.”

Former Lubbock Police Chief Greg Stevens wrote, “Heartbroken for the @LubbockPolice and @LubbockFire on the loss of a police officer and a firefighter this morning working a traffic crash…”

“Please pray for all,” Stevens also wrote.

State Representative John Frullo wrote, “Chief Mitchell said it best, ‘Lubbock has lost some heroes this morning.'”

State Representative Dustin Burrows posted an image in memorial of the two officers who died in the line of duty.

“This is a sobering reminder to us all that first responders bravely put their lives on the line every single day,” State Senator Charles Perry of Lubbock wrote.

Wolforth Fire and EMS wrote, “Today we are silent. We are at a loss for words and we are hurting.”

Aerocare wrote on Facebook, “Please be with our brothers, sisters, family, and friends of the first responder community during this tragic time as we remember those who have been impacted by today’s events.”

Woodrow VFD wrote, “Prayers for our LFR family and LPD family.”

Odessa volunteer firefighters wrote, “OVFD sends it’s thoughts and prayers out to Lubbock Fire/Rescue and Lubbock Police Department.”

“We pray for families, fellow officers, and first responders and grieve the loss of dedicated public servants,” the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to these departments and these heros families,” Levelland Fire wrote.

“Our prayers are with Lubbock Fire and Lubbock Police and their families,” the City of Idalou wrote. And the Spur PD wrote, “The Spur Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the Lubbock Police/Fire Department.”

“Prayers for Lubbock Fire and Lubbock PD!” Sudan Fire/EMS said. Seminole Police said, “Condolences and prayers to the families and Departments for their loss.”

“Sending thoughts and prayers to the Lubbock FD as well as the Lubbock PD,” Snyder VFD said.

Slaton Police posted a message of condolence.

The Stephenville Fire Department wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lubbock Fire and Police Departments.”

Firefighternation.com and a Facebook page called Oklahoma Fire Departments also made their readers aware of what happened in Lubbock.

Lubbock firefighters at Station 2 (which is also the administrative offices of LFR) raised a flag to half staff even before news was officially released.

We will continue to update this story as more people around the state react.

