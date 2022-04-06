LUBBOCK, Texas — After a Lubbock grand jury declined to indict Kyle Carruth for the fatal shooting of Chad Read, the Read family is renewing their criticism of the investigation. Madison Luscombe and Natalie Weaver, the daughters of Read’s widow Jennifer, sat down exclusively with KAMC News on Wednesday.

Videos showed Carruth shooting and killing Read on November 5, 2021, during a verbal altercation over child custody.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office conducted the investigation after the Lubbock District Attorney’s Office recused itself due to Carruth’s connection to a local elected official.

Luscombe said the AG’s office spoke with Read’s family during the investigation and asked them to stay quiet so the grand jury could be held in Lubbock.

“They wanted a grand jury in Lubbock, and so they didn’t want to taint the jury,” she said. “Though, in our opinion, the jury was tainted the moment it became Kyle Carruth who did it.”

Luscombe said Carruth should have been arrested. Weaver added that he should have been at least taken to the station and questioned by police after the shooting.

“Our mother and our brother were questioned — they were both taken to the station,” Weaver said. “Yet he wasn’t.”

Luscombe said she does not know who made the decision not to arrest Carruth but that many attorneys she has spoken to have said an arrest would have been made in a similar situation.

“Whether they decide afterward that it was justifiable, whatever,” she said. “But there is an arrest. There’s a gun, there’s a victim, and there’s a shooter. And the shooter is arrested. So, I definitely question who made that call. I question why he was treated any differently than anybody else.”

Weaver pointed out that a similar case happened on the same day and the person was arrested and charged in that situation.

According to police, 30 minutes after Chad Read was shot and killed, 27-year-old Christopher Guerra was shot and killed by 20-year-old Ryan Menegay after a verbal altercation between Guerra and his ex-girlfriend.

Menegay was arrested for murder the next day, according to police.

“Considering there was a shooting — 30 minutes apart, same exact situation — and he was arrested and taken to prison and charged, and Kyle wasn’t,” Weaver said, “it’s a little suspicious, to say the least.”

