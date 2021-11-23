Ready for a Roomba? We found a top model, plus 16 more Black Friday-worthy deals

A robot vacuum is convenient in a home with pets because it can pick up hair and dander on a regular schedule to keep it from accumulating on floors and other surfaces.

Let’s face it — no one enjoys vacuuming. If you’ve been thinking about investing in a robot vacuum to cut down on your household chores, now is a perfect time. We’ve found an excellent deal on one of the top Roomba models that you don’t need to wait until Black Friday to take advantage of.

But the deals don’t end there. We’ve gathered many noteworthy deals on electronics, kitchen tools, luggage, beauty products, and more that are in effect even before Black Friday rolls around. All of these deals are live at the time of publication, but products sell out quickly this year. So act fast if there’s a deal you’re interested in.

Featured deal of the day

iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop: $1,299 at Amazon (was $1,599.99)

Never fret over a dirty floor again with this robot vacuum and mop bundle. The vacuum features an automatic dirt disposal system that allows it to empty itself for up to two months, while the robot mop navigates around and under furniture with ease. Both can be controlled via the connected app or your voice assistant, too.

Other impressive deals

Shark HE601 Air Purifier: $249.99 at Amazon (was $449.99)

If you or anyone in your family has allergies, this air purifier can remove up to 99.98% of the dirt, dust and other allergens in your home, including particles as small as 0.3 microns. It also monitors the air quality to adjust its power to help keep the air clean automatically.

Segway Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter: $699.99 at Amazon (was $899.99)

Get around with ease on this self-balancing electric scooter. It’s powerful enough to reach speeds of up to 12.5 mph and can travel for 22 hours on a single charge. It even comes with a remote control that allows the scooter to follow you when you can’t ride it.

Coleman 8-Person Camping Tent with Hinged Door: $178 at Amazon (was $299.99)

Camp in style with this spacious, durable tent that can fit up to eight people. It features an LED tent light with three settings and a hinged door that allows you to get in and out quickly. Best of all, you can set it up in 15 minutes or less.

Osprey 42L Wheeled Carry-On: $171.95 at Amazon (was $229.95)

If you’re finally starting to travel again, you’ll appreciate this large bag that still meets carry-on restrictions for most domestic airlines. It has a lightweight rolling design and a comfortable padded handle for easy maneuvering through the airport.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine: $164.96 at Amazon (was $209.95)

Enjoy barista-quality espresso and other coffee drinks at home with this easy-to-use capsule coffee maker. It even comes with the Nespresso Aeroccino3 milk frother to froth all types of milk, no matter the temperature.

FoxPrint Princess Castle Play Tent with Glow in the Dark Stars: $20.41 at Amazon (was $34.99)

Make your little one’s holiday with this fabulous play tent that encourages creativity and imagination. The pop-up design doesn’t require assembly, and the tent is suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

Dr. Jart+ Bestseller Kit: $42 at Sephora (was $60)

If you need a gift for the beauty junkie on your list, this set features all of Dr. Jart+’s fan-favorite products for healthy, hydrated skin. It includes a cleanser, moisturizer, sheet mask and a color-correcting treatment that can hide redness.

Wilson Official Encore Basketball: $39.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods ( was $59.99)

This NCAA-approved basketball can be used for indoor and outdoor games, providing a superior grip on the court. It’s made of a softer material than other balls, though, so it’s more comfortable to maneuver during a game.

Cricut Explore Air 3 Electronic Cutting Machine: $169 at Home Depot (was $227)

Anyone who enjoys crafting will appreciate this compact machine that can cut designs in over 100 materials, including paper, cardstock, vinyl, cork and even leather. It offers wireless operation, too, connecting to your mobile device or computer via Bluetooth.

KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Premium Accessory Pack: $369.99 at KitchenAid (was $479.99)

This top-of-the-line stand mixer doesn’t just offer the power necessary to whip up all of your favorite recipes — it also comes with 10 attachments and two bowl options for small and large batches. It even includes a pouring shield to limit the mess on your counter.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $169.99 at Kohl’s (was $249.99)

Enjoy your favorite music, audiobooks and podcasts without any wires getting in your way with these comfortable wireless earbuds. They offer crystal-clear sound and are sweat- and water-resistant for use during workouts, too.

Go Pet Club 72” Cat Tree: $85.99 at Wayfair (was $229)

If you’re looking for a holiday gift for your favorite kitty, this free-standing cat tree with five tiers and 10 scratching posts is an ideal option. It’s easy to assemble and comes in five colors to match nearly any decor.

Beauty Bakerie Do It for the Graham Eyeshadow Palette: $19 at Ulta (was $38)

The makeup lover on your holiday shopping list will love this 12-pan eyeshadow palette that features a mix of foil, matte and duo-chrome shadows. It also offers both neutral and brighter shades, so you can create a wide range of looks.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $179 at Home Depot (was $249)

Take control of your home’s heating and cooling — and save money on energy bills — with this smart thermostat. It automatically regulates your home’s temperature as it learns your schedule and habits and allows you to adjust the settings with your phone, tablet or laptop.

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill: $199.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $299.99)

This versatile countertop oven can grill, bake, roast, broil, air fry and dehydrate, so you can get dinner on the table quickly and easily. It even has a thermometer system that automatically monitors the internal temperature of your food to let you know precisely when it’s ready.

Nerf Tennis Ball Blaster Mega Set! Dog Toy: $19.99 at Petsmart (was $29.99)

Treat the dog in your life to this fun tennis ball launcher that can help keep them active and entertained. It even has a unique barrel that allows you to pick up the balls hands-free when your dog returns them.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.