Reagor denied new trial in Ford lawsuit

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge denied Bart Reagor’s motion for a new trial Thursday. Back in 2018, Ford Motor Credit Company sued Bart Reagor for a personal guaranty.

In simple terms, Reagor had personally guaranteed to be responsible for money owed to Ford if something went wrong with his business. The business went bankrupt in 2018.

A jury in Reagor motioned for a new trial because he claimed the judge ignored bankruptcy law, and he was not given a fair trial. A jury in October determined that Reagor owed Ford a little less than $54 million.

According to court documents filed Monday, Ford said the motion rehashes arguments previously raised by Reagor throughout the trial, and the courts already rejected the arguments.

Ford also claimed that despite a lengthy attempt to explain why debtors may not be liable for bankruptcy attorneys’ fees, Reagor is still on the hook for those expenses.