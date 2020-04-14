Reagor Dykes and GM Financial proposed settlement offered in bankruptcy court

LUBBOCK, Texas — Reagor Dykes and GM Financial (AmeriCredit Financial Services, Inc.) filed a proposed settlement Tuesday in bankruptcy court.

Reagor Dykes filed for bankruptcy in August 2018 amid accusations of fraud and default. What’s left of Reagor Dykes will be liquidated.

So far, 14 former Reagor Dykes employees admitted to federal crimes.

Among other things, not only was Reagor Dykes accused of fraud, but some of the banks and other lenders accused each other of misconduct. GM Financial believes it has a $3.1 million claim against AIM Bank.

Under the terms of the deal, GM Financial will assign its claim to the Reagor Dykes bankruptcy estate. The Chief Restructuring Officer of Reagor Dykes will then pursue claims against AIM Bank. GM Financial and the Reagor Dykes bankruptcy estate will split any money they recover from AIM bank 50/50 up to $3.1 million.

In simple terms, no matter how much AIM Bank might have to pay, GM Financial will not get more than $3.1 million.