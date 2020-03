AMARILLO, Texas — A former Reagor Dykes employee formally agreed to a plea deal on March 17 for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The defendant, Wesley Todd Neel, agreed to the plea deal on February 26, but appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

13 others have also taken plea deals for various charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and misprision of a felony.

