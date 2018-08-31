Reagor Dykes - extended coverage of the bankruptcy

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas - On August 1, a list of Reagor Dykes companies filed for Chapter 11 reorganizational bankruptcy. Reagor Dykes set up a Help Desk Number at: 806-776-8632. The Help Desk email is: rdagsupport@reagordykes.com

The following are links to our continuing coverage.

Reagor Dykes companies file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy - 8/1/2018

Reagor Dykes bankruptcy: What it may mean for customers - 8/2/2018

Sources: Some Reagor Dykes employees told not to come to work, may not get paid - 8/3/2018

Reagor Dykes asks permission to pay employees in bankruptcy case - 8/3/2018

Reagor Dykes can pay employees, bankruptcy court rules - 8/3/2018

Reagor Dykes Auto Group issues statement on Friday's bankruptcy court ruling - 8/3/2018

Can non-bankrupt Reagor Dykes companies be sued? Judge rules on that issue - 8/6/2018

Reagor-Dykes: All store locations open, operating with limited staff Monday - 8/6/2018

Reagor Dykes help desk number and email set up - 8/8/2018

Reagor Dykes seeks investigation of improprieties, Chief Restructuring Officer - 8/9/2018

Ford explains allegations of fraud against RD in new court records - 8/10/2018

Objection filed against RD's proposed Chief Restructuring Officer - 8/13/2018

Ford levels more allegations against Reagor Dykes in latest bankruptcy filing – 8/14/2018

Lamesa bracing for economic impact if Reagor Dykes dealership closes - 8/14/2018

Reagor Dykes Auto Group issues written apology early Wednesday afternoon - 8/15/2018

Reagor Dykes can pay employees through August 30, judge says - 8/16/2018

Reagor Dykes issues statement after Thursday bankruptcy hearing - 8/16/2018

Ford v. Reagor Dykes lawsuit updated, plans will be made to sell dealerships - 8/20/2018

Landlord asks Reagor Dykes to pay rent or leave two properties in SW Lubbock - 8/23/2018

Reagor Dykes attorney asks permission to withdraw from case - 8/24/2018

Bank objects in Reagor Dykes bankruptcy case - 8/27/2018

Ford questions law firm payment in Reagor Dykes bankruptcy case - 8/29/2018

Universal Underwriters wants money or out of Reagor Dykes contract - 8/29/2018

Bank wants Reagor Dykes to pay rent to avoid foreclosure - 8/29/2018

Testimony in Reagor Dykes case, three potential buyers found - 8/30/2018

Reagor Dykes statement after Thursday bankruptcy hearing - 8/30/2018

Non-bankruptcy Reagor Dykes companies might file chapter 11, court records say - 8/31/2018