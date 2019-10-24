Reagor Dykes makes deal with bank to put off liquidation request

LUBBOCK, Texas — A scheduled Thursday morning hearing in the Reagor Dykes bankruptcy case was put off. The hearing was a request by First Bank and Trust to convert the Reagor Dykes bankruptcy from a reorganization to a liquidation.

Reagor Dykes and FB&T filed a proposed settlement agreement Wednesday in court documents. FB&T agreed to put off its request. Reagor Dykes agreed not pursue potential claims against FB&T.

The bankruptcy judge moved the FB&T hearing from Thursday to November 15. That gives Reagor Dykes time to pursue a reorganization plan which was first filed in September 3.

The plan, if approved, calls for a plan sponsor to provide $13 million capital in exchange for 90 percent equity in the dealerships.