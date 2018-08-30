Reagor Dykes statement after Thursday bankruptcy hearing

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Reagor Dykes Auto Group issued the following statement:

The Reagor Dykes Auto Group would like to thank everyone involved in today's [Thursday's] Federal Court Hearing. We appreciate everyone involved working together to provide the best solutions for everyone involved.

We appreciate the opportunity to continue our relationship with our (CRO) Corporate Restructuring Officer and BlackBriar Advisors as we strive every day to serve our customers, our employees and our communities in the best way possible. The BlackBriar team is doing a great job for us.

We want to earn the opportunity to put our team back together and to serve our customers and the West Texas communities at the highest level possible. We know we have a lot of support and we appreciate that. We also know that we have let some people down and we are doing everything we can to get ourselves in a position to earn your trust back.

Thank you for your support and understanding during this time.

(Press release from Reagor Dykes Auto Group)

