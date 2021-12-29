Reagor in deeper trouble than previously thought, feds seek even more than 30 years prison time

Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo (Nexstar/Staff)

AMARILLO and LUBBOCK – Bart Reagor’s lawyer on Monday asked a federal judge for more time to raise objections before sentencing. Reagor was convicted of making a false statement to a bank, but a jury in Amarillo found him not guilty of bank fraud.

The newest document indicated federal officials are pushing for Reagor to serve even more than the statutory maximum prison sentence of 30 years.

“By including the floorplan fraud/check-kiting of these 15 other people, the report magnifies Mr. Reagor’s criminal exposure to a range of 324 to 405 months’ imprisonment.” dan cogdell

Reagor was co-owner of the Lubbock-based Reagor Dykes Auto group when it collapsed into bankruptcy amid accusations of default and fraud. Reagor always maintained his innocence while other former employees admitted to committing federal crimes.

A federal indictment charged Reagor with pocketing $1.766 million for himself after RDAG took out a $10 million loan. Reagor freely admits he withdrew the money from RDAG but denied there was anything illegal about it.

On the day of his conviction, October 15, federal prosecutors said in a written statement, “After 12 hours of deliberation, a federal jury found Bart Wade Reagor, 55, guilty of making false statements to a bank insured by the FDIC. Mr. Reagor, whose trial lasted four days, now faces up to 30 years in federal prison.”

However, the newest court document said it’s worse than a 30-year maximum.

Reagor’s attorney Dan Cogdell wrote, “On Monday, December 20, 2021, the US Probation Office filed its draft presentence report.”

“The draft report is 51 pages long and encompasses, as ‘relevant conduct,’ the activities of Mr. Reagor’s business associates, for which he was never indicted,” Cogdell wrote.

“By including the floorplan fraud/check-kiting of these 15 other people, the report magnifies Mr. Reagor’s criminal exposure to a range of 324 to 405 months’ imprisonment,” Cogdell wrote.

That means, the range is between 27 years and 33.75 years.

Cogdell wants permission to push back his deadline to object from January 3 to January 10. Sentencing would still be February 24.

“Given the length of this report and the grave prison exposure, counsel is unsurprisingly forced to research, draft, and file significant objections,” Cogdell wrote on Reagor’s behalf.

A judge has not yet ruled on the time extension.

