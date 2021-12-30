Reagor’s motion for acquittal, new trial denied by federal judge

AMARILLO and LUBBOCK – On Thursday, new documents filed showed a federal judge denied Bart Reagor’s motions for acquittal and a new trial.

Reagor was indicted April 22 for two counts of bank fraud and one count of false statement to a bank. A jury found Reagor guilty October 15 for giving a false statement to a bank and not guilty for the two counts of bank fraud.

According to the documents, Reagor’s argument for acquittal was that there was insufficient evidence for the jury to find that he knew his statement to the bank was false when he made it.

However, the Court decided a rational jury had sufficient evidence to determine Reagor made a false statement to a bank, and he knew it was false when he made it.