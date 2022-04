AMARILLO, Texas — Bart Reagor’s request to stay out of prison while his appeal goes through the Fifth Circuit was denied by a judge Wednesday, according to court documents.

Reagor had based his request on his health, specifically his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

Reagor was convicted October 2021 of making a false statement to a bank. He was sentenced in March to 14 years in prison and must self-surrender May 9.