Reason for CFO’s departure from Lubbock ISD revealed

LUBBOCK, Texas — In response to an order by the office of Texas Attorney General, the Lubbock ISD on Monday released public information about former Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Baum.

News broke on September 12 that Baum was placed on administrative leave. Records now reveal that he was placed on leave much earlier on August 6.

In October, Baum resigned effective at the end of his contract. He was reassigned to special projects for the remainder of his time with Lubbock ISD.

Lubbock ISD would only say, “This reassignment is not connected to the performance of his former financial or fiduciary responsibilities.”

Right after Baum agreed to resign, EverythingLubbock.com made an open records request for more information.

On December 5, the Opinion Committee for the Texas Attorney General instructed Lubbock ISD to provide the records.

On Monday, those records revealed an August 6 memorandum from Dr. Kathy Rollo, Superintendent, to Jeff Baum.

“You are the subject of an investigation for allegedly inappropriate/unprofessional language with a district employee,” the memo said.

“We believe that it is in the best interest of the District and the students that you be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” the memo also said. “You are not to be on any LISD property without administrative approval pending the outcome of the investigation. You are to cooperate with any LISD official in the course of the investigation.

Baum made $173,893.44 per year at the time he as placed on leave.

Beyond the allegation of inappropriate or unprofessional language with another employee, no other details of wrongdoing were provided in the memo.

Timeline:

August 6: Jeffrey Baum, CFO, was placed on leave. The public was not yet notified.

Jeffrey Baum, CFO, was placed on leave. The public was not yet notified. September 12: News was released to the public that Baum was on leave and it “not related” to financial matters.

News was released to the public that Baum was on leave and it “not related” to financial matters. October 24: Baum resigns effective at the end of his contract.

Baum resigns effective at the end of his contract. October 25: Open records request from EverythingLubbock to LISD

Open records request from EverythingLubbock to LISD December 5: The A.G.’s Opinion Committee instructs LISD to release the records.

The A.G.’s Opinion Committee instructs LISD to release the records. December 23: Records are provided to EverythingLubbock.com

The text of the August 6 memo is copied below.:

DATE: August 6, 2019

TO: Jeff Baum

FROM: Dr. Kathy Rollo, Superintendent

RE: Notice of Administrative Leave with Pay

You are the subject of an investigation for allegedly inappropriate/unprofessional language with a district employee. We believe that it is in the best interest of the District and the students that you be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. You are not to be on any LISD property without administrative approval pending the outcome of the investigation. You are to cooperate with any LISD official in the course of the investigation.

While on leave, you are directed as follows:

Avoid any further contact with any students of this District whether in person or by telephone; and During regular school hours, you are to remain available at your home telephone and be available to return to work on thirty (30) minutes notice; Return all keys, grade books, student records and any other Lubbock ISD resources or property within your possession. Do not discuss this memorandum or its contents with any student, faculty/staff, or parent pending investigation by the District; and Avoid any contact with Lubbock ISD students or faculty and, excluding your presence for purposes of meeting the educational needs of your own children, if any, and compliance with the directives above, you shall not be permitted to enter school district property for any purpose, without prior authorization of the Superintendent.

I have received a copy of this memorandum. I understand that my signature does not necessarily indicate that I agree with its contents. I further understand that I have a right to respond, in accordance with Board Policy, if I disagree.