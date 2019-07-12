Recall for P.F. Chang’s frozen Chicken Pad Thai and frozen Chicken fried rice

LUBBOCK, Texas — Conagra Brands, Inc is recalling over two million pounds of frozen entrees due to misbranding and milk, an undeclared allergen which is not listed on the packaging, stated in a news release.

The “Best By” dates on these packages would be from September 26, 2019 through April 5, 2020.

The products should also have an establishment number of “EST. P-115” which would appear on the panel above nutritional statement as “P115” along with the best by date.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) urged consumers to throw the product away or or return it to the store.