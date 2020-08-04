Recall petition against mayor falls short in Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas — The City of Levelland on Tuesday announced that a recall petition against Mayor Barbra Pinner fell short of the signatures it needed.

Pinner has been under fire since she reposted something that someone else wrote on Facebook. It used the N word in reference to African Americans. Pinner said the author was himself African American.

Pinner did apologize but did not resign. Some of her critics insisted that she step down as mayor.

The following is a statement from the city.

Results of Recall Petition for Mayor Barbra Pinner

At approximately 4:30 pm, on August 3, 2020, Kimberley Young, Manuel Mendez, Jr. and Demetra Young officially presented the Recall Petition seeking to recall Mayor Barbra Pinner.

There were 51 petition pages containing 468 (unverified) signatures. The petition did not meet the requirement of 642 verified signatures needed to hold a Recall Election.

As a result of only receiving 468 (unverified) signatures on the petition, there will not be a Recall Election for Mayor Barbra Pinner.

