LUBBOCK, Texas – A powder formula recall was recently issued by the Food and Drug Administration pulling Similac, Alimentum and Elecare formula from shelves after consumer complaints of Cronobacter Bacteria, which can cause life-threatening infections like sepsis or meningitis.

The FDA warning was connected to four cases of infant illnesses and one death. The affected formulas were made at the Abbott Nutrition Sturgis Michigan facility.

Not all batches are affected by the recall, but parents have been urged to check the product code at the bottom of the can.

Batches have been pulled from shelves across Lubbock, but moms have been having difficulty returning or exchanging products.

“They were very strict on not exchanging it for a different product but wanting us to just exchange for a new batch,” said Samara Lambright, mom to a one-year-old, “Like it terrified me–like I just fed my baby, and I went through five cans of the recall before it was out.”

Officials urge parents not to panic as there are alternatives to the recalled formula.

“This recall does not affect the liquid formulas so you could change to the concentrate formula or the ready to feed formula as an option. Or you can switch over to a comparable powdered formula of one of the other brands,” said Dr. Kristen Robinson, pediatrician, medical director of the newborn nursery UMC.

To check if you have a recalled batch and for updates, look at the Abbott recall website here.

“Try not to panic. If your baby is having symptoms, reach out to your provider with those questions and if you want up-to-date information, keep that Similac recall website and check back because they will update that regularly,” said Dr. Robinson.

Signs of illness to look out for include “fever, difficulty feeding, vomiting or diarrhea more than spitting up, extreme fussiness, difficulty breathing, they develop a severe rash, or increasing jaundice or other concerns, you would want to reach out to your baby’s medical provider,” said Dr. Robinson.

The FDA urges not to use any of the recalled formulas with Lot No. 22 through 37, and container codes K-8, S-H, or Z-2 with expiration dates of April 1 or later.

You can also use this PDF to find alternatives to the recalled powder formula.