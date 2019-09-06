RECIPE: Remember school lunch pizza? Here’s how you make it

Anyone remember school pizza day? For most of us it was usually on Fridays at my school. Well according to www.schoolpizzarecipe.com this is how to make it!
Crust:
- 2 ⅔ flour
- ¾ cup powdered milk
- 2 T sugar
- 1 packet of quick rise yeast
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 ⅔ cup warm water (105-110 degrees)
- 2 T vegetable oil
Filling:
- ½ pound ground chuck
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- 1 8oz block mozzarella cheese – grated yourself (To be authentic school pizza, you will have to use imitation mozzarella shreds.)
Sauce (Some make the sauce the day before):
- 6oz can tomato paste
- 1 cup water
- ⅓ olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp pepper
- ½ tbsp dried oregano
- ½ tbsp dried basil
- ½ tsp dried rosemary crushed
Baking:
- Preheat oven to 475 degrees. Spray pan with Pam and lay Parchment paper down (Pam makes it stick)
- In a large bowl – flour, powdered milk, sugar, yeast, salt – whisk to blend
- Add oil to hot water (110-115 degrees) – pour into your mixture
- Stir with a wooden spoon until batter forms – don’t worry about lumps – you just want no dry spots
- Spread dough into pan using fingertips until it’s even. If dough doesn’t want to cooperate, let rest 5 minutes and try again
- Bake just the crust for 8-10 minutes – remove from oven and set aside.
- Brown meats until it resembles crumbles – set aside and drain meat
- Get out the pizza sauce – to partially baked crust, assemble:
- Sauce – spread all over crust
- Sprinkle meats
- Sprinkle cheese
- Bake at 475 degrees for 8-10 minutes until cheese melts and begins to brown
- Remove from oven – let stand 5 minutes
- Cut in slices and serve!
Someone out there please try this and let us know if it’s for real!!!