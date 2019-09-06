RECIPE: Remember school lunch pizza? Here’s how you make it

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Texas Tech returns to the friendly confines of Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday night when the Red Raiders host UTEP on "Ag Day." Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m with television coverage provided on FOX Sports Net and the Texas Tech Sports Network.

Texas Tech Athletics strives to provide fans one of the best gameday experiences in the country and has several new policies in place for this season. Here's a list of items to know for Saturday's game:

TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE FOR SATURDAYTickets for Saturday's game are still available through the Texas Tech Ticket Office. Fans can purchase tickets either by visiting the online ticket portal at TexasTech.com or by calling 806-742-TECH. The Tech Ticket Office will open its main location on the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday. Fans can also visit the two other box office locations located near Gate 1 and 3 of the stadium (northwest and southwest corners).

GAMEDAY TIMELINEPremium areas and the student gate will open at 5 p.m. Saturday, while the remaining gates to Jones AT&T Stadium are slated to open at 5:30 p.m. for ticket holders. Fans are encouraged to find their seats prior to the Goin' Band from Raiderland's entrance, which is slated for a 2:50 p.m. start.

FIRST 8,000 STUDENTS TO RECEIVE 'WE, US & OUR' WRISTBANDS The first 8,000 Texas Tech students to enter through Gate 6 (southeast corner) Saturday will receive a red wristband printed with the official "#WeUsOurProgram" slogan. Students can enter Jones AT&T Stadium beginning at 5 p.m. with a valid Texas Tech I.D.