Record high temps force Lubbock ISD to reduce outdoor activity

LUBBOCK, Texas —With record high temperatures climbing to 109 degrees, Lubbock ISD had no choice but to reduce outdoor activity and alter athletic practices throughout the district.

On elementary campuses, recess, usually the most-anticipated part of the day, was shortened to no more than 15 minutes and play-times had to be completed by 12:30 p.m.

Shelly Macias, director of sports medicine for Lubbock ISD, said while students may be eager to go outside, their safety must come first.

“In the extreme heat here in West Texas with the high humidity levels, students know it’s gonna be altered in some way,” Macias said. “They’ll still get some practice in, but it might be shortened or none at all.”

According to school officials, the reduced activity policy isn’t new to the district, but they also emphasized the importance of drinking water consistently throughout the day.

“We want to make sure that they are hydrated before practice, during practice, and after practice,” Macias said.

The district is expected to return back to normal activity once temperatures begin to decrease later this week.