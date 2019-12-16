Records now show 11 Reagor Dykes employees took guilty pleas

LUBBOCK, Texas — Federal prosecutors said Whitney Erin Maldonado, 44, pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. An official statement from prosecutors said Maldonado worked as an office manager at the Reagor Dykes Mitsubishi store in Lubbock.

The case was prosecuted in Amarillo.

“Employees routinely dug through records for vehicle identification numbers (VIN) of cars Reagor Dykes had already sold, then submitted new loan applications to Ford Motor Credit Company using the old VINs – falsely indicating that the company was seeking a loan in order to repurchase the vehicle for resale,” an official statement said.

Reagor Dykes filed for bankruptcy in August 2018 after allegations of fraud and default.

The list of Reagor Dykes employees who accepted plea deal, as of Monday, includes:

Elaina Marie Cabral

Ashley Nicole Dunn

Brad William Fansler

Paige Anna Johnston

Whitney Erin Maldonado

Sheila Evans Miller

Pepper Laray Rickman

Shane Andrew Smith

Diana Herrera Urias

Lindsay Clare Williams

Sherri Lynn Wood

