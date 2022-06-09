LUBBOCK, Texas—On Thursday, EverythingLubbock.com acquired court records pertaining to a child buried in a backyard.

On Monday, May 30, Lubbock Police Officers searched for a man who was wanted for aggravated sexual assault. Eventually, officers found him dead in the 5500 block of 111th Street. LPD said he committed suicide before officers could arrest him.

As part of the same investigation, officers found a baby in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of North Belmont Ave.

Also, as part of that same investigation, a juvenile victim told LPD detectives she had been sexually assaulted by a male family member since the age of 13. She became pregnant as a result of the ongoing sexual abuse, according to an arrest warrant. She said she gave birth at the age of 16.

“She gave birth in her bedroom in 2020 and claimed the baby did not cry nor make any movements.” the arrest affidavit said.

After this story was initially published, the victim called the newsroom and disputed one portion of the warrant.

“He buried the baby by himself,” she said Thursday. She also said the baby was born in 2021 instead of 2020 as was stated in the warrant.

“Juvenile provided the address and location where the infant was buried,” the warrant said.

The cause of death for the infant was not confirmed in the warrant.

As of Thursday afternoon, LPD said “There is no update at this time,” on the cause of death for the baby. We will check back with LPD as time goes on to request updates.

On May 30, according to the warrant, he threatened suicide via social media messages to the juvenile. That is the same day LPD obtained an arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault.

The suspect had a prior record. He served two prison sentences – one for domestic assault and another for felon in possession of a firearm.

Editorial Note: LPD requested we not use the name of the suspect out of safety and privacy concerns for the sexual assault victim. As the story develops and new information becomes available, we may need to reconsider.