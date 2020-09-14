Recovered COVID-19 people asked to donate convalescent plasma with UMC and South Texas Blood & Tissue Center

In this April 22, 2020 photo provided by New York Blood Center Enterprises, Aubrie Cresswell, 24, donates convalescent plasma at the Blood Bank of Delmarva Christiana Donor Center in suburban Newark, Del. (New York Blood Center Enterprises via AP)

The following is a press release from the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — UMC Health System Lubbock joins a community effort by South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to encourage people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma and provide hope in the battle against the illness.

Potential donors can find out more by visiting SouthTexasBlood.org, emailing Covid19_LBK@southtexasblood.org or calling 210-731-5514. All donors must make an appointment and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before donating.

The average convalescent plasma donation provides enough for three doses, and a donor can give every four days. The donation process takes between 60-90 minutes.

To encourage Texans who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma, supporters of convalescent plasma are providing each donor a $50 Visa gift card, while supplies last.

WHO: Recovered COVID-19 people in Lubbock

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 1 and Friday, Oct. 2 — 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

WHERE: EMS Logistic Building, 4314 S. Loop 289

