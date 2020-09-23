Recovered COVID-19 people asked to donate convalescent plasma

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from UMC Health System:

UMC Health System Lubbock joins a community effort by South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to encourage people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma and provide hope in the battle against the illness.



Potential donors can find out more by visiting SouthTexasBlood.org, emailing Covid19_LBK@southtexasblood.org or calling 210.731.5514. All donors must make an appointment and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before donating, preferably at least 3-4 days in advance.



The average convalescent plasma donation provides enough for three doses, and a donor can give every four days. The donation process takes between 60-90 minutes.

To encourage Texans who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma, supporters of convalescent plasma are providing each donor a $50 Visa gift card, while supplies last.



Who:

UMC Health System and South Texas Blood & Tissue Center



What:

Convalescent Plasma Drive



When:

Thursday, October 1 and Friday, October 2

8 AM-6 PM



Where:

UMC EMS Logistics Building

4314 South Loop 289



UMC Health System has developed a strong and enduring culture, adhering to the motto Service is Our Passion, our ‘why.’ This sustains UMC as the employer of choice — consistently ranking among the best places to work in Texas by the Best Companies Group — and the provider of choice – ranking among the top 10 percent of hospitals in the nation for patient experience by HealthGrades.

(News release from UMC Health System)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains