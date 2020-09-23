Recovered COVID-19 people asked to donate convalescent plasma

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

(Photo provided by UMC Health System)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from UMC Health System:

UMC Health System Lubbock joins a community effort by South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to encourage people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma and provide hope in the battle against the illness.

Potential donors can find out more by visiting SouthTexasBlood.org, emailing Covid19_LBK@southtexasblood.org or calling 210.731.5514. All donors must make an appointment and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before donating, preferably at least 3-4 days in advance.

The average convalescent plasma donation provides enough for three doses, and a donor can give every four days. The donation process takes between 60-90 minutes.

To encourage Texans who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma, supporters of convalescent plasma are providing each donor a $50 Visa gift card, while supplies last.

Who:
UMC Health System and South Texas Blood & Tissue Center

What:
Convalescent Plasma Drive

When:
Thursday, October 1 and Friday, October 2
8 AM-6 PM

Where:
UMC EMS Logistics Building
4314 South Loop 289

