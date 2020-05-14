Recovery and sobriety during quarantine

LUBBOCK, Texas — Living at home during quarantine is taking a toll on everybody, but it’s especially so for those who are struggling with addiction. Stress, isolation, and fear are all factors that can push people to negative coping.

“Often we are seeing an increase in people drinking more, or utilizing substances in a way that can become a habit even if it wasn’t a habit before,” said Dr. Sarah Wakefield, Texas Tech Sciences Center.

Dr. Wakefield said there have been more cases of hospital detox and people looking for chemical help since the pandemic started. Because daily routines have been thrown off, it can increase the risk for a relapse.

“If you find yourself int hat place where coping is affecting other problems in your life, it is time to reach out,” Wakefield said. “There is no shame in asking for help, that’s why we are here.”

If you have been struggling with chemical dependency at this time, you should seek medical help, you can find more information how to HERE.