Recreation centers open for in-person activities

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Parks and Recreation said all six of its recreation centers are currently open for in-person activities and following a continued mask and social distancing protocol.

The centers initially closed in March, opened up in August for a brief time and then closed again in November 2020.

Kaylee Smith said throughout the closings, staff hours were reduced, but no one was laid off, and they were given other opportunities within the city. Smith said staff had to get creative in offering activities to residents.

“Initially, when all this started happening, we were thinking ‘How can we build programming for our community and what does that look like,” said Smith. “In order to keep alive for this department, we’ve created virtual programming. We’ve done all arts and crafts, fitness, nutrition bullet journaling, kids fitness, all different sorts stuff that we have been able to offer.”

Smith said with the new opening, centers would be able to offer popular events such as Bunny Brunch in March and Kid Fishing in April. Smith also said their senior centers are currently closed.

Chase Helm, Maxey Community Center supervisor, said he was ready to finally be able to do in-person activities.

“The staff and myself were pretty sad not being able to see our regular people coming in that we see almost every day, said Helm, “but we were trying to figure out ways to be able to talk with them and do activities in a more spread out virtual sense.

For information on recreation center events, click here.