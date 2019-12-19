Recycle Lubbock encourages people to recycle items

LUBBOCK, Texas — Recycle Lubbock is encouraging everyone to recycle their items this holiday season instead of throwing them away.

The city said it recycles an average of 83 tons of material during the month of December.

Morgan Ercanbrack, recycling supervisor, said this time of year the city has an increase of people who recycle and that it’s important to know what can and cannot go in the bins.

“Christmas lights, extension cords are considered tanglers. When they get processed and our recycling facilities, they’ll bind around the equipment you can’t take them, for the same reason that we are unable to accept plastic bags,” she said.

If you’re interested in recycling your wrapping paper she says to do the crinkle test. If the paper crinkles easily then it’s likely recyclable.

She said there are some common things some people don’t think to recycle.

“Christmas cards. If you’re a family, probably get a lot of those out, everybody. So if they’re just regular paper ones, you can recycle them of course the photo paper because it has that sheen on it, it’s unable to be recycled,” she said.

And if you’re going to throw a holiday party she said to consider ditching the disposable plates and utensils.

The city has 10 locations around town where you can take your recyclables.

For more information on those locations visit: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/solid-waste-management/recycling-solutions/recycling-locations