Red Cross gathering volunteers and supplies to offer more hurricane relief

LUBBOCK, Texas — Volunteers from Wichita Falls, TX, are in Lubbock preparing to head towards Louisiana. The South Plains Regional Chapter, located near Texas Tech, has a new emergency services vehicle.

Up before the crack of dawn, Anthony Gojmerac and Joe Reinwater are two volunteers permitted to operate the special vehicle to its next destination, which is why they came to the South Plains to pick up the vehicle full of supplies.

“We can feed hundreds and hundreds of people a day out of this vehicle and there many vehicles just like this,” Gojmerac said.

Gojmerac said he’s helped the Red Cross for years and is more than ready to lend a helping hand.

“I’ve been volunteering for over 32 years, but mostly I teach CPR and first aid classes, but I also go on disasters,” Gojmerac said. “I started before Katrina and after 50 deployments, I stopped counting.”

The two volunteers were asked to meet others in Houston, TX, and then wait until further instructions. Gojmerac said the organization is proceeding with caution.

“We’re only going into those areas that have already been deemed safe, so that all volunteers are safe including those we’re helping,” Gojmerac said.