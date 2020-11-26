Red Kettle Campaign sees less bell ringers this year

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is incorporating fewer bell ringers at the kettles.

Major David Worthy, Commanding Officer at the Salvation Army, said there are 34 kettles that will be set out until Christmas Eve.

Worthy noted the Red Kettle Campaign is the single largest fundraiser of the year and that with the growing number of people facing a crisis, the need for funds is more crucial.

“We’ve seen our numbers increase probably 40-50 percent of the funds that we raised last year through the [campaign] were used to assist people with services that specifically connected to the COVID-19 crisis,” Worthy said. “So, those services and programs we likely would not have been able to provide this year, in connection to the COVID crisis, Without the red kettle campaign from last year.

Major Worthy said although the pandemic has impacted the campaign still exists, and people can donate.

“We are hopeful this year, particularly with kettles that don’t have an individual that’s ringing the bell that the absence of the bell might be another reminder of the fact that there are many people in need,” he said.

Major Worthy said people could donate through the QR codes at the red kettles or go to salvationarmytexas.org and select the city to donate.