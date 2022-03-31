LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech basketball player Adonis Arms posted a tweet announcing his declaration for the 2022 NBA draft.

“This message goes to 4-year-old Adonis Arms that had a dream to play in the NBA one day,” Arms said. “Thank you for believing in yourself and having the courage to stick with what you always wanted to do.”

Arms has received tons of support since the announcement.

In the tweet, Arms thanked several people for helping him through his journey.

“I would also love to thank my superheroes: mom and sis for always being with me through this journey,” Arms said.

Arms ended his announcement by thanking family, friends, coaches and Red Raider Nation.