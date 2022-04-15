FORT WORTH, Texas– After a balk that would have tied the game in the top of the 9th inning was reversed, Texas Tech suffered their first three-game losing streak of the season in a loss to TCU on Friday.

The Horned Frogs would lead 4-0 going into the 8th inning, but Kurt Wilson would slice the lead in half with a two-run base hit. After holding the Horned Frogs scoreless in the bottom half, it would come down to the final three outs.

Texas Tech would walk in a run with the bases loaded. Then with two outs, TCU pitcher River Ridings would be called for a balk. The call would end up being reversed by the home plate umpire, as TCU went on to win 4-3.

The Red Raiders return to action Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 P.M. CT.