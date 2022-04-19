ALBUQUERQUE, NM — For the first time since 2015, the Texas Tech baseball team finds themselves amid a five-game losing streak after a heartbreaking 11-10 loss to New Mexico.

Texas Tech came into Albuquerque trying to shed off a series sweep to TCU the prior weekend. The Red Raiders would put themselves in control early thanks to a Jace Jung RBI double in the top of the 1st inning Hudson White would follow suit an inning later with a two-run home run to take a 3-0 advantage. The Red Raiders and Lobos would continue to trade blows as New Mexico would trail 10-7 with an inning to go.

In the bottom of the 9th, New Mexico’s Kyle Smith would drive in a run off of a single. Then with two men on, Jeffry David would blast a three-run walk-off home run off of Trendan Parish to give the Lobos the win. The Red Raiders fall to 27-13 overall this season.

Texas Tech returns to Dan Law Field on Thursday, April 21st to take on West Virginia. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 P.M. CT.