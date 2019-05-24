Red Raider chosen as Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board student rep

Image of Lauren McKenzie from Texas Tech University

LUBBOCK and AUSTIN -- Governor Greg Abbott on Friday announced that Texas Tech student Lauren McKenzie is named to serve on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board as a student representative.

McKenzie is from Montgomery and is pursuing a degree in human sciences.

Texas Tech released the following statement:

Lauren McKenzie Named Student Representative of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

McKenzie, of Montgomery, Texas, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in human sciences from Texas Tech University.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Lauren McKenzie as the student representative to serve on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Her term will expire on May 31, 2020, effective June 1, 2019, his office announced yesterday (May 23).

McKenzie, originally from Montgomery, Texas, is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in human sciences from Texas Tech University (TTU). She is scheduled to graduate May 2020. She was recently appointed as the director of political affairs for the Student Government Association (SGA). She previously represented the College of Education and was the chair of the College of Education Committee and was vice-chair of the Academic Committee in TTU's SGA.

McKenzie becomes the third student from a Texas Tech University System institution to be appointed a student representative on the coordinating board. Christina Delgado, a Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center student, was selected in 2015 and Heather Morris, a TTU student, was selected in 2009.

The student slot was created in 2008 with the governor appointing one student in the state to serve as a non-voting member for a one-year term on the nine-member board.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for Lauren to serve and I am confident she will be a strong advocate for students across the state of Texas," said Lawrence Schovanec, TTU president. "Lauren has been an active leader in several campus organizations, investing time and energy into the people around her, and her experiences will make her a wonderful addition to the Coordinating Board."

In addition to her leadership role with SGA, McKenzie currently serves as president of Delta Gamma Fraternity. She is a membership committee member of the President's Gender Equity Council's Women's Leadership Initiative and previously served as a student member of the Student Union Advisory Board. McKenzie has received President's list and Dean's list recognition for academic excellence from 2016 to 2020.

"It is quite an honor to have a Red Raider serving as the student representative on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board," said TTU System Chancellor Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell. "I know Lauren will represent us well on issues impacting students all across our state."

