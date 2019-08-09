Red Raider Fandemonium set for August 17

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech fans will get their first chance to meet the 2019 Red Raiders and head coach Matt Wells on Aug. 17 during the “Red Raider Fandemonium” event inside the Sports Performance Center.

Texas Tech will host its semi-annual garage sale in conjunction with the event as scores of game-worn and excess Under Armour t-shirts, shoes and equipment will be available for purchase. The garage sale will take place on the track side of the Sports Performance Center, beginning at 12 p.m. and running until 8 p.m. that evening.

In addition to the garage sale, fans can enjoy live music and inflatable games leading up to Wells and the Red Raiders making their way to the indoor turf at 7 p.m. for an hour-long autograph and meet-and-greet session. They will be joined by members of the Red Raider volleyball program, which will also have a table for autographs and pictures.

Texas Tech will provide football and volleyball posters and schedule cards that can be used as autograph items. Fans are asked to adhere to a one autograph item per person limit in order to accommodate all in attendance.

Admission is free to this event and parking will be available in the commuter lots immediately east and west of Jones AT&T Stadium. All fans in attendance will also be treated to free food provided by Wing Stop.

For more information, please contact the Promotions and Fan Engagement office at 806-742-3355.