Red Raider fans react to Coach Beard leaving Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s not just Texas Tech athletics feeling the effects of Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Beard’s departure, Red Raiders fans across the board are expressing their disappointment at the news.

“It’s a huge blow to the program, and to know that he basically built the program, and for him to leave the program where it’s at is very unfortunate,” said Owner of Evie Mae’s Arnis Robbins. “Good luck and good riddance.”

Students also mourning the loss of Beard as the announcement of his move to UT Austin made its way around campus.

“We saw the culture change that he did in his five years here. When I was a freshman in 2017, I went to the opening basketball game, and there was like a third of the stadium open, and like two weeks later you couldn’t get a seat in,” said Texas Tech Student, Andrew Ok.

Several Lubbock businesses had offered him food, goods, or services to try and convince him to stay, but for many, that deal is off the table now.

“But we’d be happy to extend it to the next coach,” said Robbins.

The All American Eatery and Catering Co. even wondering if it was their fault.

“Our menu is based on ex-players and coaches and all that, and I used to have a Chris Beard on there. It was a Chili Cheese Dog, and it didn’t sell much, so I took him off, not because of that, but I don’t know if maybe I’m like The Simpsons, and I can predict the future–or maybe it’s my fault he left. If so, I’m sorry coach. I’ll put you back on. I’ll do whatever I need to,” said Part Owner of the All American Eatery and Catering Co, Abel Rocha.

While folks all across town were disappointed to hear he was leaving, ultimately they thanked him for the program he built and the legacy he leaves behind, knowing his mark will not soon be forgotten.

“Like the rest of the Lubbock community, we are very sorry to see him go. He was a big part of our whole world here. He had done so much for the community, so much for Texas Tech and the team, but of course, we wish him well,” said Lisa Gilliland, Executive Director of Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

While everyone did wish Coach Beard luck at Texas they also said, unfortunately, they will have to root against him next time Texas plays Tech.